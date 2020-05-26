RGIA handles 2500 passengers as domestic services resume

Hyderabad: On the second day of its recommencement of operations, Rajiv Gandhi International (Hyderabad) Airport is estimated to handle 20 departures and 19 arrivals in the entire day with an approximate passenger load to be about 2500 for both arrivals and departures, the Airport authorities informed on Tuesday.

Indigo 6E 732 was the first departures flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport on 26th May, which took off to Lucknow from here at 4.46 AM with 45 passengers on board. Indigo 6E 587 was the first arrivals flight of the day, which landed at 01.01 AM today from Pune with 108 passengers bound for Hyderabad.

All arriving and departures passengers are being scanned by thermal scanners at both arrivals and departures as per the safety procedures with adequate social distancing enforced for everyone.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

Travelers at Hyderabad Airport on the second-day of resumption.

With a focus on seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers, Hyderabad International Airport is ensuring some stringent safety measures viz. thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport.

In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers are being encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as contact-less self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan, and fly, etc.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.