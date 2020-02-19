RGIA police arrests Amazon staff for cheating

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police at Shamshabad on Wednsesday nabbed three employees of the Amazon company on charges of cheating here on Wednesday. The arrested persons were H Sai Kumar, S Kalyan and Ch Raju.

Sai Kumar, who works in the packing department stationed at the RGIA, where various products from electronics and gadgets are stored, allegedly colluded with Kalyan and Raju, who worked in different departments of Amazon.

The trio, police said, ordered cosmetics and other products at lesser prices and gave residential addresses for them to be delivered.

Based on a complaint from the legal advisor of the company, the RGIA police booked a case and subsequently nabbed the gang. Officials recovered 11 mobile phones from them.