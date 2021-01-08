Rhea Chakraborty bounces back to normal life, see viral pics

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who made headlines for various reasons after the sudden death of boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is slowly bouncing back and returning to normalcy as she has been snapped a couple of times in the city. Recently, she spent time with friends and Roadies fame duo Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman.

Taking to Instagram, Rajiv shared adorable photos with Rhea as she joined her friend for a family evening. In the series of photos, Rhea is seen in a brown checkered blazer and smiled as she posed next to her friend Rajiv. Rajiv is seen holding on to her and smiling as they posed for picture-perfect photos. Sharing the photos, Rajiv turned off the comments on his posts on social media.

As the Roadies creator shared photos with Rhea from his family get together, he called her, ‘My Girl.’

Only recently, director Rumi Jaffery had confirmed Rhea’s comeback to films in 2021. Talking to SpotboyE, Rumi had said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

After Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

Not only was the actress subjected to online hate and trolling, but also was a victim of ‘witch-hunt’.