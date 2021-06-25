Rhea Chakraborty comes forward to support Britney Spears

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to support Hollywood singer Britney Spears in her legal battle to end her ‘abusive’ conservatorship. During a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Pop star requested the judge to end the conservatorship that has governed her life since the past 13 years.

Taking to the Instagram handles, Rhea Chakraborty, who is in negative limelight since the sudden demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, supported the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

What is conservatorship?

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions.

According to Us Weekly, Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for 13 years. She was placed under legal guardianship in February 2008 after she suffered a public breakdown amid her divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston and Jayden. The court-ordered agreement gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate and other aspects of her life.

On Wednesday, Spears appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny and demanded her independence.

What did Britney Spears write on Instagram post hearing?

On Friday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to apologize to fans for pretending her life was perfect when she was actually struggling.

Britney wrote, “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for!!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.”

She also admitted that the videos of herself dancing, painting and even answering questions from fans, were all posted to mask her real pain.

Britney continued, “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped”. She posted an Albert Einstein quote that read, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

She concluded her long IG note saying, “Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales!!!”

(With inputs from agencies)