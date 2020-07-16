Rhea requests Amit Shah for CBI probe into Sushant Singh’s death

Sushant Singh
Mumbai: Girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late actor’s death.

Sushant Singh death: Rhea’s request to Amit Shah

On Thursday, Rhea took introduced herself to the Home Minister as the late actor’s “girlfriend” and requested a CBI investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

On her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate,”

Demand for CBI probe

Ever since the death of the actor, several politicians, celebrities and fans have been demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Currently, the case is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

