Rhino kills forest guard in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Feb 17 : A forest guard was killed when a rhino from the Kaziranga National Park attacked him in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday, officials said.

Forest officials said that the female rhino with a calf attacked forest guard Tipusaran Sahu, 51, while he was on evening patrol near the Bokabeel Anti-Poaching Camp.

He taken to the Kohora Model Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Last week, farmer Boloram Urang was killed when a rhino from Kaziranga attacked him.

Last month, a wild buffalo was shot dead by security personnel after it killed two people and injured two others in the state’s Biswanath district.

Forest officials and environment experts blamed encroachment of forest land, scarcity of animal fodder in the forest and open territory between the forest and villages for such attacks.

