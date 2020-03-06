Rich leaving no stone unturned to stay coronavirus-free

A+ A-

The whole world is in panic since the deadly coronavirus broke out in Wuhan city of China. Rich and poor alike are exploring ways to prevent themselves from getting infected from the virus. But as the poor can do nothing much except to wash hands frequently, keep a safe distance from people suffering from such symptoms and avoiding public places, rich in US are leaving no stone unturned to stay coronavirus-free.

The New York Times while reporting how the rich are finding ways to stay coronavirus-free stated: “The rich are sparing no expense when it comes to minimising their experience with the coronavirus.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow an American actress, singer, author, and businesswoman has left for Paris. Posting her photo on Instagram on February 26 she wrote, “En route to Paris.” She was wearing a black sleek “urban air mask” which features five layers of filtration and an “ultrasmooth and skin-friendly finish.”

Opting for private planes

While business executives are opting for private planes, jet-setters are redirecting their travel plans to more insular destinations. The elite class is consulting with concierge doctors and other VIP health care services.

Demand for sanitiser shot up

Demand for hand sanitiser has also shot up and many companies of producing wet wipes, hand sanitiser and other such things have gone out of stock.

In a bid to avoid germs on airplanes, those who can afford are paying extra to sidestep crowded security lines and jampacked planes and flying private.

Other well-heeled travellers who were planning vacations in affected countries, like Italy, are instead opting for the seaborne isolation of yachts, to lounge in the Mediterranean sunshine far from the infected shores, reported NY Times.

VIP hospitals

The well-to-do people have expedited appointments with specialists and membersonly hospital amenities are turning to concierge medical services. Dr Ben Stein, medical director of Sollis has revealed that membership inquiries have spiked since coronavirus fears arrived in the US, said.

Bunker

Bunker is perhaps the safest option for those who can afford. A wellstocked home bunker represents the ultimate luxury, which is equipped with a negative pressure system to restrict the circulation of pathogens, and is basically an isolated guest wing consisting of a bedroom and kitchen stocked with IV hydration, medicines, lab supplies, gloves, gowns, masks, oxygen and food, as well as a set of dishes and linens.