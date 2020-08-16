Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal back film on rural economic revolution

Mumbai, Aug 16 : Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have lent their support to a short film, Transform India, which focuses on rural economic revolution.

The real-life lovers joined hands to support social activist Mayank Gandhi’s short film.

“I am happy to present this short informative video because it is so promising. It is about how one man who decided to prove that even a single person can make a huge difference, make money and save the environment. It could help tide over this economy and better the environment,” Richa said.

Ali added: “The movement aims to address some major problems of farmers like rural distress, poverty, suicides, and deprivation. Their prototype work in drought-hit and suicide-prone regions of Marathwada in Maharashtra, started in 2016, has been impressive.”

Talking about reaching out to Richa and Ali, Gandhi said: “We have seen that Richa and Ali have a credible thought process about social issues, and express a constructive solution for the same. Their genuine concern for the environment, rural economy, and the prosperity of our farmers is commendable.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.