Right-wing troll from Hyderabad issues rape threat to Kohli’s daughter

Hyderabad: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently came out in support of his Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami, who became the victim of communal hatred following India’s defeat to Pakistan. Calling the haters ‘spineless’ people, Kohli said that attacking someone over their religion is ‘the most pathetic thing that a human being can do’.

Vamika receives rape threats

Ever since he issued the statement in support of Shami, Kohli has been at the receiving end of hate and abuse on Twitter by many right-wing people, so much so that some are even issuing rape threats to his 10-month-old daughter, Vamika. Several Hindutva groups claimed that the account that has openly threatened Kohli’s daughter is of a Pakistani.

However, fact-checker and Co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair confirmed that the Twitter user who goes by username ‘@Criccrazygirl’ is a right-wing troll from Hyderabad.

He tweeted, “Lol nice try to distance yourself. The account @Criccrazyygirl is not from Pakistan but a Right Wing troll from Hyderabad. His earlier accounts were : @Criccrazyygirl, @ramanheist & @pellikuturuhere. Here, unique ‘data-user-id’ (1386685474182369290) is same for all 3 accounts”.

However, the Twitter account of the abuser has now been deleted and shows ‘unavailable’ on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens have condemned such a disgusting act by the right-wing person and are even coming out in support of Virat Kohli. Many are even requesting the Hyderabad city police to take action against the abuser.

One social media user tweeted, “also tagging @CPHydCity @TelanganaDGP @hydcitypolice @KTRTRS @KTRoffice Sir, as pointed by @zoo_bear a fake user from HYD @Criccrazyygirl is threatening to rape Indian Captain @imVkohli daughter(10 month old). Please take action against the potential “pedophilia” if true.”

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi took to her Twitter and wrote, “this makes me want to puke. Rape threats to a toddler from the RW because @imVkohli did the decent thing called out bigotry & supported his teammate. These bigots belong in jail”.

Virat Kohli backs Mohammed Shami

After India’s defeat in ICC Men’s World Cup 2021 against Pakistan, Mohammad Shami was abused and trolled brutally on social media platforms. Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

Scores of people including Shami’s fans and even Virat Kohli condemned the abuse and backed the bowler. In his statement, Virat said, “There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person.”

“This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do. Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred and a personal thing and that should be left there. Our brotherhood and friendship can’t be shaken… and these things can’t infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us,” he added.