Rihanna healing well after scooter accident

By News Desk 1 Updated: 6th September 2020 8:30 pm IST
Los Angeles, Sep 6 : Pop star Rihanna is healing quickly after being involved in an electric scooter accident. The 32-year-old suffered some bruising to her face after the accident.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” Rihanna’s representative said in a statement to people.com.

On Friday, the singer was photographed with bruises on her face when she was spotted in a car near a restaurant here. Meanwhile, the singer, who recently launched her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products, recently spoke about making positive changes in the beauty industry.

“I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there’s so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry,” Rihanna said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

