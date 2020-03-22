Rihanna’s foundation donates $5 mn to coronavirus relief efforts

Washington D.C.: Rihanna joined the growing list of celebrities trying to help fight coronavirus pandemic. Her nonprofit organisation — Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) — has donated $5 million to aid coronavirus prevention, preparation and response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

The pop star’s initiative, which was founded in 2012 in honour of her grandparents, will be supporting Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as they continue to battle the pandemic in the US, the Caribbean and Africa, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On Saturday, Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalised and underserved communities-those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The CLF provided funds will go toward local food banks serving the elderly and other at-risk communities in the US, protective equipment for healthcare and lab workers, establishing (and maintaining) ICUs, distributing respiratory supplies, testing, care and support for native communities and countries such as Haiti and Malawi, and more.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.