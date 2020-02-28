Rioters used Rajdhani Public School to attack locals

A+ A-

New Delhi: In Delhi violence which claimed the lives of around 42 persons and left many injured, rioters used the building of Rajdhani Public School located in Shiv Vihar to attack locals.

They launched attacks on locals from the terrace of the schools using stones etc. Petrol bombs were also found from the terrace of the building.

As per the media report, before reaching the terrace, the mob had barged into the school, ransacked library.

Recalling the ordeal, caretakers of the school said that mob locked them inside for 60 hours.

Similar is the story of the DPR School which is located next to Rajdhani public School.

In theses schools, libraries were turned into ashes. The mob vandalized the schools leaving nothing but burned benches and doors.