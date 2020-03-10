Riots rumours: Auto driver arrested by Hyderabad police

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police on Tuesday apprehended a auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly spreading rumours of possible riots in the city.

Hyderabad police were on tenterhooks after a Voice-message claiming, Delhi type riots are expected in Hyderabad. Since the message went viral on social media (Whatsapp) groups, panic gripped among public.

Teams of IT cell and Cyber crimes were pressed into service upon which the police sucessfully identified a auto driver Rahmath Shareef, of Ahmed Nagar in Banjara Hills, who was circulating an audio message in WhatsApp groups talking about riots happening in the city.

Police commisisoner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar in his official twitter handle informed public that the rumour monger has been traced and he has been apprehended within 48 hours of making the voice message viral on social media.

Rahmath Shareef was arrested by the Banjara Hills police and being produced before the court.