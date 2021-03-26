Ripped jeans row: Singer Sona Mohapatra posts Goddess Kali pic, gets death threats

Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is quite vocal on social media and doesn’t believe in mincing her words, recently responded to Uttarakhand CM’s ripped jeans remark. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a Goddess Kali pic and wrote “Are my knees Sanskaari enough to show to the world?”

Along with the post, she had also used hashtags like ‘One Tight Slap’ to ‘Moral Police’ apart from words like ‘clothes for women’, ‘nobody business’ and hashtags like ‘Our culture’ teaching ‘respect women’s choices.’

Sona Mohapatra doesn’t shy away from calling out people wrong if they are wrong. And, that’s one of the reasons why she often gets trolled on social media. Her post on ripped jeans too did not go well among the netizens.

The ‘Ambarsariya’ singer claimed that she has been receiving death threats for a recent post that had a picture of Goddess Kali. She tweeted, “The threats on my Instagram include life threats @MumbaiPolice, threats to hack into all my accounts, threats to file FIR’s in my name for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ apart from slurs, hate speech. It is a consolidated group attack. I have turned off my comments.”

In another tweet, Sona wrote that the post had sparked ‘endless, nasty threats’ for her. She stated that she had blocked many and that she ‘won’t hesitate’ in taking some on them to jail for ‘bullying and intimidation.’ She also took a dig at ‘protectors of dharma’ and culture, stating to them that they did not realise her ‘commitment to do it better than them.’

This post of mine on Instagram has been getting endless, nasty threats. I’ve blocked many & won’t hesitate in taking a couple to jail for bullying, intimidation & all else. These protectors of dharma & our ‘culture’ don’t realise my commitment to do it better than them. 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 pic.twitter.com/KFOXrQ8xZu — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2021

Apart from Sona Mohapatra many Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut and others have reacted sharply to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s controversial remark on women wearing ripped jeans.

request @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice to answer ur threats. Just because u operate from anon handles like cowards does not mean u can get away by bullying,intimidation.U & Ur brethren are not only insulting MY religion but can booked under-Section 354A, 503 & 507 of the IPC. https://t.co/44l9kMhqgu — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 25, 2021

While attending a workshop for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun a week ago, CM Rawat made a remark about women wearing ripped jeans.

He spoke about a female co-passenger once on board a flight with him who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.