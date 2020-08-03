Rishina Kandhari resumes shooting, says it’s risky and scary

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 3rd August 2020 10:44 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Rishina Kandhari is among actors who have resumed shooting after a gap of three months.

Following government-approved guidelines and safety measures to protect from Covid-19 infection, the actress resumed shooting for the TV show, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”.

“It’s very risky and scary at the same time to resume work right now, but we are taking the utmost measures of precaution to keep ourselves safe and healthy. We wear masks all the time when not in shot. Everyone else except actors are always in their masks and safety kits. Let’s hope this pandemic ends soon and we go back to normal from the new normal,” she said.

Rishina has signed a new show called “Jeevan Sathi” and will begin shooting for it soon.

“I’ll be playing a desi saree-and-jewellery-clad bahu with a Rajasthani dialect, for the first time on TV. It’s very different from all the last roles I’ve played on screen,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close