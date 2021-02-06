Jeddah: “I may not be perfect but I am committed to Excellence. Everybody ends up somewhere in life. A few people end up somewhere on purpose. Those are the people with vision, with a clearly-defined dream and I consider myself one among them”, said Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, National Executive Committee Member of the National Executive Committee of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Under the Patronage of Indian Embassy, Riyadh & Consulate General of India, Jeddah).

Mr. Zaki is of the view that successful people may have other things going for them as well. But they certainly have a vision. A clear dream, along with the courage to take action and follow through, dramatically increases your chances of success.

On 12th, September 2020, Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) appointed Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki as a National Executive Committee Member of the Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN).

The rising star of Hyderabad, Telangana was associated with SIBN for 10 years and served in Management Committee as a Sectoral Head for Water, Power & Energy for two years, Executive Secretary four years and as a General Secretary four years.

Before leaving India to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looking for greener pasture, he was APSRTC football Captain. Mr. Zaki was a former Santosh Trophy Football Player (Played Santosh Trophy, Senior National Football in 1989-90) for United Andhra Pardesh and Alumni of Famous All Saints High School, Hyderabad and has been serving the fellow Indians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1995.

He is an active member of the Indian community and serves the Indian expatriates irrespective of caste, creed, region and religion. He has been instrumental in helping the Indian workers during Nitaqat Program, Covid-19, organized job fairs, distributed clothes for distress workers, and provided refreshment to the runway Indian workers from their sponsors.

He also played an active role in the deportation of distressed Indian workers and transportation of mortal remains of Indian nationals to India in cooperation with the Consulate General of India, Jeddah.

He organized Career Guidance Programs, Higher Education Fairs, Health Awareness Seminars, Sports and extracurricular activities for the benefit of Indian children in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the help and continuous guidance and support from the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, He played a remarkable role as a General Secretary before and now at present as a National Executive Committee Member of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) in promoting bilateral trade between Indian and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by conducting and organizing Trade Events, Seminars, Symposiums, workshops, B2B Meetings, Make in India, Made in India & Incredible India at Jeddah Diwaniah, Indian Food Festivals, Mango Festival, India @ 70 states Facilitation Events and mobilization of Saudi delegations to Indus Food (3 times),Vibrant Gujarat, Momentum Jharkhand, Vibrant Goa, Kerala Gem & Jewellery Shows (2 times), Global Exhibition on Services Shows (3 times), India International Jewellery Shows (8 times), Indian Winter Exhibition, Telangana IT Exhibition and Halal Expo at Hyderabad which were instrumental in reinforcing the SIBN objectives of strengthening Indo-Saudi business relationship.



On behalf of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) as a General Secretary Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Vibrant Goa Foundation-2019 and with Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI)-2019 which were instrumental in reinforcing the SIBN objectives of strengthening Indo-Saudi business relationship.

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki received Letter of Appreciations from H.E. Ahmed Javid, former Ambassador of India, H.E. Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, former Consul General of India, Jeddah, K.S.A. H.E. Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, former Consul General of India, H.E. B.S. Mubarak, former Consul General of India, H.E. Sayeed Ahmed Baba, former Consul General of India, for his Outstanding Contribution for Serving Indian Community and in promoting bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India.

Apart from this Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki received Letter of Appreciations and Plaques from Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI), Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), for promoting of Indian Food Globally, 9th, Kerala Gem & Jewellery, India Forum, Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Andhra Chamber of Commerce, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka Chamber of Commerce, Banglore Chamber of Commerce, Confederation of India Industries (CII), FICCI, ASSOCHAM, SIBN, PHD Chamber of Commerce, IMA, The Association of Accountant and Financial Professionals in Business, Goodwill Global Initiative, Deccan Nri’s, Urdu Academy, Jeddah, Telugu Academy, Indian Youth Welfare Association (IYWA), Saudi Indian Football Forum (SIFF), Indian Fraternity Forum (IFF), Indian Social Forum, Saudi Cricket Center, Jeddah Cricket Association (JCA) and also felicitated by Saudi Business Community of Jeddah for promoting Indo-Saudi trade relations.

Presently Mr. Gazanfar Ali Zaki is working as a Senior Public Relation Manager at M/s Arabian Leopard operation & Maintenance Company (Abeer Medical Group) in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SIBN is a professional organization that groups together entrepreneurs, senior executives and professionals from Saudi Arabia and India. Formally launched on March 13, 2005, SIBN aims to be the nodal point for high-level interaction between the business communities of India and Saudi Arabia. Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is the Patron of SIBN and he is the founder of SIBN.

In short, SIBN aims to play the role of catalyst in exploiting the vast potential that exists between the two countries.

Mr. Zaki belongs from Late Mir Jamal Ali, Manager Palace Estate family, his father Late Mir Ahmed Ali, proprietor South India Children films society, mother Lateef Unnisa, Library, Salar Jung Museum, sister Dr. Anjum Fatima famous Gynecologist of Jeddah, K.S.A. and father In-law Late Syed Zakir Hussain Zaidi, Pharmacist, Ministry of Health, Jeddah, K.S.A.