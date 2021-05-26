Riteish, Genelia remember late father Vilasrao Deshmukh on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh on Wednesday remembered the actor’s father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 76th birth anniversary with heartfelt notes on social media.

Riteish, who shared a great bond with his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh, posted a throwback picture from his childhood featuring him sitting with his dotting father and brother.

Alongside the picture, he tweeted, “Dear God! Please turn back the clock to this time. Miss you every day PAPPA, Happy Birthday!!!! #VilasraoDeshmukh76”.

The ‘Housefull’ actor also changed his Twitter handle’s display picture to that of his father’s photo to commemorate his 76th birthday.

Genelia also took to her Twitter handle and posted a heartwarming picture of herself hugging her late father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh .

The throwback picture seems to be from Genelia-Riteish’s wedding album as the ‘Force’ actor is seen donning a bridal lehenga and hugging her father-in-law who is clad in ethnic attire, teamed up with a turban.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Pappa. We miss you.” “A Father-Daughter hug that will last forever,” she added referring to the picture she shared.

Happy Birthday Pappa



We miss you 💚💚💚



A Father- Daughter hug that will last forever pic.twitter.com/xGOKpu12Jf — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) May 26, 2021

Two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failure.