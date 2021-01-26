Rithvik Dhanjani to feature in cover video of Juggy D. classic

By IANS|   Published: 26th January 2021 6:46 am IST

Mumbai, Jan 25 : Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who is also a show host and dancer, features in the cover video of the classic Juggy D track, Mere dil vich hum tum.

He posted a teaser from the music video and captioned it: “Music and dance are part of our soul. So, here we are, two people from different walks of life as music and dance bring us together, a song which we loved from back then…”

“…Our way, a dance cover for a music video we loved, memories brought back but with a twist! Looking forward to bringing to you a unique celebration of our creativity,” he added.

The actor established himself as a good dancer on the reality show Jhalak Dikkhla JaJa and continued working in television shows.

READ:  Navy's stellar role in 1971 war to be showcased on R-Day

He has collaborated with choreographer Suresh for his new cover attempt.

Rithvik is also currently shooting for a web series, slated to release later this year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 26th January 2021 6:46 am IST
Back to top button