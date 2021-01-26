Rithvik Dhanjani to feature in cover video of Juggy D. classic

Mumbai, Jan 25 : Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who is also a show host and dancer, features in the cover video of the classic Juggy D track, Mere dil vich hum tum.

He posted a teaser from the music video and captioned it: “Music and dance are part of our soul. So, here we are, two people from different walks of life as music and dance bring us together, a song which we loved from back then…”

“…Our way, a dance cover for a music video we loved, memories brought back but with a twist! Looking forward to bringing to you a unique celebration of our creativity,” he added.

The actor established himself as a good dancer on the reality show Jhalak Dikkhla JaJa and continued working in television shows.

He has collaborated with choreographer Suresh for his new cover attempt.

Rithvik is also currently shooting for a web series, slated to release later this year.

