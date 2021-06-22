Ritviz plans to drop 21 songs before 2021 ends

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd June 2021 10:13 am IST
Ritviz plans to drop 21 songs before 2021 ends
Ritviz is an Indian singer-songwriter, electronic musician and record producer

New Delhi: Electronica producer and indie artiste Ritviz on Monday announced an ambitious plan of releasing two collaborative albums with 21 songs by the year-end. The two albums will be released over 21 weeks between August and December 2021.

For the albums, Ritviz joins forces with bass pioneer and friend Nucleya, and the hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

“For someone used to releasing one or two songs a year, this is quite ambitious and probably even a death trap, but I just have such a good feeling about this! The idea of dropping 21 songs in 21 weeks just makes my mind explode and I can’t wait to start dropping the music,” said Ritviz.

Details about the albums is yet to be formally announced.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button