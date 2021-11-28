Riyadh: 9th Ambassador’s Choice international film fest starts

Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Riyadh is hosting its 9th edition of Ambassador’s Choice international film festival, from November 25, 2021 to December 7, 2021.

The international film festival was inaugurated by the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed on Thursday, along with his counterparts from 9 other embassies, which include embassies of Australia, Bangladesh, France, Germany, Mexico, Philippines, Spain, Sri Lanka and the United States of America.

The Ambassador @drausaf inaugurated the 9th edition of Ambassador’s Choice-International Film Festival. The event had screening of Saudi Movie nominated for Oscars- The Tambour of Retribution pic.twitter.com/R2M0j6kQTh — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) November 25, 2021

As per the media reports, Dr Ausaf thanked the Saudi embassies and authorities for their cooperation. He talked about Indian films and said that the film industry is not only a contributor to the Indian economy but a cultural bridge between India and the world.

“Bollywood functions like film festivals, award shows, cultural carnivals and concerts add to the economies of the countries hosting them,” he added.

The festival will screen 12 movies of diverse genres, which include many acclaimed movies such as Indian film—Nil Batte Sannata, American film—Hamilton, Sri Lankan film—Nela, Saudi film—Scales, Australian film—Gurrumul and Mexican film—Mezquite’s Heart.

During the inauguration, the movie’s director, Abdulaziz Alshlahi interacted with the audience. The event was attended by diplomats, Saudi nationals, Indian community and other expatriates in Riyadh.

The festival comes within the framework of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, which also coincides with 75 years of Saudi-Indian diplomatic relations.