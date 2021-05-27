RIyadh: Hyderabadi owned restaurant gutted in fire accident

Hyderabad: A fire broke out inside a Hyderabadi restaurant at a famous Indian locality in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon. The gutted Alfa restaurant is one of the oldest establishments there serving Indian food. The incident took place in Hai al wazarat, popularly known as ‘Hara’ with the Asian community in the city.

An eye witness of the incident, Soheb Mohiuddin, who is an engineer and resident of Riyadh, told Siasat.com that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an AC unit inside the well known restaurant. He added that although all the staff were present at the moment when the fire broke out, no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

“The restaurant staff and locals tried to put off the fire but in vain as it spread rapidly,” he said. Later the fire fighters arrived within 15 minutes and put off the fire. Despite putting-off the fire early, Shoeb said that the fire engulfed everything and the restaurant was gutted with a total loss.

Mr Sami from the restaurant management thanked the almighty as no loss of life or injury were took place. He was also confident to renovate the restaurant and get back to normal as early as possible.