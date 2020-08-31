RJD aspirant among two killed in Jharkhand car crash

Patna, Aug 31 : A RJD leader, on way to meet party supremo Lalu Prasad in Ranchi to seek a party ticket for the upcoming Bihar elections, was among two people killed in a car accident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district early on Sunday, an official said.

The accident took place at 4 a.m. Following the accident, local residents and passers-by rescued the car’s two passengers and driver and took them to a nearby hospital where two of them were declared dead and one is battling for his life in the ICU.

One of the deceased, identified as Bijendra Yadav, was a district councillor in Bihar’s Saharsa district and aspirant for Mahishi assembly constituency in the district.

The other deceased was identified as Jogendra Ram while driver Chote Lal was critically injured.

Yadav earlier went to Patna to meet senior leaders in his quest for a party ticket. As they were not amenable to his request, he wanted to appeal to Lalu Prasad, who is jailed in Ranchi in connection with a fodder scam case but is currently recuperating in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences there.

Source: IANS

