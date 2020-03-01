RJD leader Tejashwi greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday

A+ A-

Patna: Wishing Bihar Chief Minister and former ally Nitish Kumar on his birthday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday called on Kumar to ensure that the state is accorded with a special status.

“Nitish Kumar Ji is the Chief Minister of Bihar and I wished him on his birthday today. But he should also promise the people of Bihar that he will provide 7 crore jobs and special status to the State,” Tejashwi told ANI.

Earlier, Tejashwi took to twitter to extend birthday wishes to Kumar and called Nitish his guardian.

“Respected guardian Nitish Kumar Ji, best wishes on your birthday. May you lead a healthy and long life, and move forward with dignity and self-respect. Your cooperation is expected in getting special status for Bihar, and in the fight to remove unemployment,” read the tweet by Tejashwi.

The birthday diplomacy has raised eyebrows as the state is scheduled to face Assembly polls later this year in which both RJD and JDU are key contenders.

The two parties had formed a Mahagathbandhan before the 2015 Assembly polls and later went on to form the state government. However, in July 2017 Nitish Kumar broke off his association with the Mahgathbandhan and re-entered into an alliance with the NDA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister and key NDA ally Nitish Kumar and wished for his long and healthy life.

“Greetings to Bihar’s Chief Minister and my friend, Nitish Kumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he’s been at the forefront of furthering Bihar’s development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy.

Praying for his long and healthy life,” read the tweet by the Prime Minister.