RJD protests against Nitish Kumar govt by lighting lamps

Patna, Sep 10 : The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Wednesday staged a protest against the Nitish Kumar government in the state by lighting lanterns.

Top RJD top leaders including former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, her sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have lit lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday as a symbolic protest against “the failure of JD-U-BJP government on employment, law and order, agriculture, migration of labourers, flood and Covid-19”.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Ajay Alok reacting to protest said “copying an idea of others needs skill and mind”.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people in April to light ‘diyas’ to show collect resolve and solidarity to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tejashwi had appealed to the people of Bihar to switch off lights at their houses and light candles, ‘diya’, lanterns, etc for 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on September 9.

He claimed the symbolic way of protesting is “a ray of hope against the darkness currently spread across Bihar”.

He also slammed the state government on job crisis and other issues which were affecting the common people of the state.

Following his appeal, many RJD supporters in different districts like Begusarai, Banka, Bhagalpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga have posted their photographs on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, holding lamps.

