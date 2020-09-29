RJD slams Fadnavis for ‘Tamanche’ remarks

Patna, Sep 29 : Following the “Tamanche” remarks of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the RJD has reacted sharply and said that BJP leaders are making a “mockery” of unemployed youth of Bihar.

Chitranjan Gagan, the general secretary of RJD said: “JDU-BJP combine government has failed to provide jobs to unemployed youth of Bihar and now they are making jokes of it. Such an outrageous remark is an insult to youth of Bihar.”

Kumar Rahul Singh, general secretary headquarter of RJD Bihar unit said: “Fadnavis has lost the election in Maharashtra where gun and drug culture is rampant. Everyone knows underworld of Mumbai. The drug culture is revealed through the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death case followed by questioning of various Bollywood celebrities by NCB. Fadnavis wants same gun and drug culture in Bihar.”

“The youth of Bihar are already facing challenges due to unavailability of jobs. He is following the ideology of BJP to kill the youth by spreading drug and gun culture in Bihar. BJP wants ‘Udta Bihar’ situation by making the youth turn to drugs,” Singh said.

Fadnavis on Monday claimed that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will buy 10 lakh “tamanche” (pistols) if his government came to power, to promote kidnapping, loot, murder and extortion in Bihar.

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly polls, Tejashwi has claimed that there is huge job scarcity in Bihar and people are migrating to other states. Over 10 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of the state government. He claimed all these posts will be filled within two months if his party comes to power in Bihar.

