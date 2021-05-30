RLDA invites online bids invited for land development at Nizamabad rail station

Hyderabad: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids for the commercial development of a railway land parcel at Nizamabad in Telangana. The spite spans across 2204.96 square meters and is situated in the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR).

After the parcel’s commercial development, it will be leased out for 45 years. Online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 3, and the deadline for the bidding submission is July 26, said a press note from the RLDA on Sunday. The land, which the RLDA is looking to lease out, is surrounded by commercial and semi-commercial development.

It is easily accessible from the railway station and the main bus stand. The reference built-up area of the site is 6173.89 square metres., and its reserve price has been pegged at Rs. 3.95 crore. The site is located in a densely populated commercial area adjacent to Nizamabad Bus Depot, abutting an 18 metre wide road.

The SCR’s site also lies in the vicinity of the Nizamabad Government Medical College. It is connected to prominent landmarks such as Khanapur Industrial Estate and other such places through a good road network. The planned commercial development, such as a retail space, hypermarket or a budget hotel, will be the first-of-its-kind on the site that will boost real estate, tourism and investment potential of the region, stated the SCR release.

“In view of the expected government push for the health sector, the site can also be put to use for a Multi-Specialty Hospital,” said Shri Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA. The selected bidder will be mandated to carry out the development as per local building bylaws and bear all expenses to procure the necessary clearances and approvals from the relevant authorities.

Nizamabad district is located in the north-western region in Telangana, about 171 Km to the north of Hyderabad. It is the third-largest city in Telangana and a prominent industrial hub. Some industries include rice mills in the Khanapur area, Spice Park and the Nizam Sugar Factory. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land.

The Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India and the RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati and two colonies in Secunderabad for redevelopment. The RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

It is currently working on 60 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 63 stations. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India.