RLDA seeks nod for 83.5 m high building at Dehradun railway station

Dehradun, Dec 16 : The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which is working on the redevelopment of the Dehradun railway station, has sought approval for its detailed project report involving a high-rise building of 83.5 m height, officials said on Wednesday.

According to RLDA officials, the approval was sought during a meeting of RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Tuesday when they met to review the status of Dehradun Railway Station redevelopment project.

During the meeting, Dudeja apprised the Chief Minister on the development of the project.

Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) Vice Chairman Ranvir Singh Chauhan, Housing Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, and Dehra Dun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava were also present in the meeting.

The Dehradun Railway Station is being developed jointly by RLDA and MDDA, and an MoU was signed last year between both in this regard.

The RLDA officials said that the objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the station with state-of-the-art amenities such as segregation of entry and exit, food and beverage outlets, a dedicated underground parking, among others, for the convenience of commuters, etc.

The present traffic problems for entry/exit at the Dehradun station will be eased out in this plan, and the passengers/visitors can enjoy a 360 degree bird’s eye view of the entire Doon Valley in about an hour from the revolving restaurant atop the high-rise tower which will be the first revolving restaurant of its kind in Uttarakhand.

“The proposed station will cost Rs 125 crore for the station and Rs 400 crore for commercial development,” an RLDA official said.

He said that the Chief Minister advised the MDDA to put up the proposal for cabinet approval in the next cabinet meeting scheduled in the third week of January 2021.

Dudeja said: “We have requested the state government for early approval to the DPR of the Dehradun Railway Station so that the RFP can be floated at the earliest.”

He said the redevelopment of the Dehradun Railway Station will upgrade the facilities in line with global standards and offer a delightful experience to commuters.

“The redevelopment will also catalyse real estate development, accentuate the tourism potential and boost the local economy and will create a win-win situation for all the stakeholders,” Dudeja added.

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the development of the Dehradun station on a PPP mode was earlier invited by the RLDA. The DPR, that constitutes a part of RFP, is currently under finalisation by the MMDA, following which the RFP is planned to be invited in January 2021. The mandatory station redevelopment is scheduled to be completed in three years. The commercial component will be leased for 60 years and the residential component for 99 years.

The total area of land under consideration is about 14 acres wherein about 8 acres land is allocated for railway mandatory development such as station building and railway passenger amenities including offices and the remaining land will be allocated for real estate development. The real estate component involves residential and commercial components, such as malls, hotels, retail spaces, multi-level parking, and office space.

