RLSP burns effigy of Yogi over Hathras gangrape

Patna, Oct 1 : Over 150 members of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here to protest against the Hathras gangrape and murder on Thursday.

RLSP leaders said that Yogi should resign immediately.

Malti Kushwaha, the general secretary of RLSP said that Yogi Adityanath government and its police has crossed all limits pertain to this horrifying gangrape and murder case.

“I want to ask Yogi Adityanath about who has given direction to cremate the dead body of the victim at night and without the presence of her kin. Why is he not taking responsibility of this brutal act by the perpetrators followed by the most inhumane act of Hathras police and entire district administration that challenges the tradition and rituals of Hindu community?” Kushwaha said.

“Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi claim to be Hindu. Is it their Hindu culture to cremate the body in the night? They always play Hindu card in every election to retain their posts and form the government. This is their real face and of the entire BJP leadership,” Kushwaha said.

Bhola Sharma, the spokesperson of RLSP said: “Yogi Adityanath government has adopted a callous approach in this case since day one. They have not given medical treatment in the beginning. They have repeatedly made mistakes to hide their wrongdoings.”

“This incident has shattered us. We have never experienced any such incident in our entire life that challenges our tradition and rituals. It is extremely shameful,” Sharma said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blamed Yogi Adityanath through his tweet and said that the horrifying gangrape case has shocked the entire government, police force, administration and judiciary of the country.

“Through this incident, BJP’s anti-Dalit and anti-women character has emerged again,” he said in a tweet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.