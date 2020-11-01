RLSP candidate in Purnea attacked, Kushwaha hits out at govt

Patna, Nov 1 : A candidate of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party was attacked in his house in Bihar’s Purnea by unidentified gun-toting assailants but managed to escape unhurt, party chief Upendra Kushwaha said on Sunday.

“It is serious issue for us… the state government has failed to provide security to candidates of opposition parties,” said Kushwaha, whose party is leading the Grand Alliance Secular Front (GASF) comprising the BSP, the AIMIM, and three other smaller parties.

Ramesh Kushwaha, the RLSP candidate from Dhamdaha in Purnea, was attacked on Saturday evening.

“Two persons fired at him in his house as soon as he reached from election campaign on Saturday evening. We need immediate action against attackers. I believe that NDA government are concerned due to the popularity of the RLSP candidate and hence, such an incident was carried out in desperation. I strongly suspect that the attackers have support of ruling party leaders of the region,” Upendra Kushwaha alleged.

Reiterating that the state government is not providing security to opposition leaders, he said: “They do not provide adequate security at rally venues as well as at helipads. On Saturday, a large crowd surrounded our helicopter during the Mahanar rally. Anti-social elements could sabotage the helicopter or it could turn out to be mid-air disaster if there is a technical error which may not detected on ground but develops in the air.”

The point made by Kushwaha comes against the backdrop of the helicopter of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari losing its way to Bettiah a couple of days ago and having to make an emergency landing at Patna airport.

Kushwaha further said that if he comes in power, he will appoint four Deputy Chief Ministers.

Reacting on the row over the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in France, Kushwaha questioned the silence of both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan on the issue.

His statement came as GASF aims to reap votes in the Seemanchal area, where the minority community plays a key role.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.