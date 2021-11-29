Road accident leaves 3 killed, 9 injured in Karachi

Islamabad: Three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Monday, local media reported.

A van carrying staff of a private company crashed into a mini-bus coming from the opposite direction in Landhi area of the city, according to media.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are said to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured included passengers from both vehicles, whereas all the three dead passengers were aboard the van, said the reports.

