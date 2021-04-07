Roadies fame Saqib Khan quits showbiz to follow religious path

Mumbai: Roadies Revolution fame Saqib Khan has announced that he is bidding goodbye to the showbiz and glamorous world citing the religious reasons. The model-actor took to his social media and announced that he is quitting showbiz and will not take up modeling or acting offers.

Saqib Khan impressed show judge Ranvijay Sinha and audience on the day of his Roadies audition itself, where he said, “Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone pelter.” Instantly, he rose to fame and was one of the strongest contestants on the show. But now, he has decided to quit acting and modelling and follow the path of his God.

Saqib Khan’s note

Taking to Instagram, Saqib shared photos of himself with the Holy Quran and penned a long note announcing his decision. His note read, “Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future.”

He further wrote, “Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah.” He also called God “the best planner.”

Further, in his note, Saqib shared that he has seen the struggle in Mumbai and it is very difficult to survive. However, he also added that in just a short span of time, he achieved good fame and a fan following.

“I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as i have been seeing miracles going in my life,” added Saqib.

Describing his reason to choose the path of religion and spirituality, the Roadies Revolution fame wrote, “In nutshell i was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran).”

Saqib concluded the post by saying “I sincerely apologise to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga. May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen.”

Check out his complete note below: