Roads are closed to demonise protesting farmers: Singhvi

New Delhi: With the farmers’ protest against the recently passed Central farm laws entering the 27th day, causing heavy traffic snarls on the roads leading to the national capital, the Congress on Tuesday attacked the Union government for creating artificial scarcity and blocking roads which are not being done by the agitating farmers.

Senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that just like Shaheen Bagh, the police have chosen to block roads to demonise the farmers.

“There is something common between Shaheen Bagh and farmers’ protest. Even when the protesters aren’t present, a particular road is closed. Don’t see any need to close the Chilla border. Is it to create an artificial scarcity to demonise the protesters,” he asked.

The traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been affected as both side’s carriageways have been closed.

“Ghazipur border’s both carriageways are closed for traffic movement due to farmers’ protests,” the Delhi Traffic Police alerted the motorists through Twitter.

“Ghazipur border has also been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders,” Additional CP, Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi, tweeted.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are also closed. The motorists have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax border.

Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH 44.