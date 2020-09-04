Robert Pattinson tests COVID positive, ‘The Batman’ halted

Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed

By Mansoor Published: 4th September 2020 11:02 am IST
Washington: Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, causing filming of the much-anticipated movie ‘The Batman‘ to halt.

According to Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating by established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros said in a statement adding that they would not comment on any individual worker’s health.

The US publication has confirmed through a reliable source that Pattinson was the individual who got infected.

Earlier, the Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.

The Matt Reeves directorial, which is said to be a grittier take on the ‘Dark Knight’ mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months, reported Variety. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The construction of sets is underway by the crew members of the film.

Soon after the production halt, the theatrical release date of the film has been pushed back by the Warner Bros. Studios from June 2021 to October 1, 2021.

The new Batman film stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz.

The movie is planned for release in 2021.

Source: ANI
