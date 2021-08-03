Robin Hood Army to vaccinate 1.5 lakh underprivileged citizens by Aug 15

Hyderabad: The Robin Hood Army (RHA), a volunteer-based organization on Tuesday announced that it will help vaccinate 1.5 lakh Indians and serve 5 million meals to those most affected by COVID-19 across every state of India by Independence Day.

The initiative, in collaboration with WhatsApp, Uber and Google, named #mission28states is a national effort across 28 states in the country wherein the RHA hopes to address two key challenges facing the nation today – feeding the hungry and ensuring every Indian is vaccinated before a potential deadly third wave claims more lives.

“The pandemic has been devastating for lakhs of families and widened inequities across our communities. Whilst the government and administrations are doing their best, it’s important that civic society steps up and contribute,” said Neel Ghose, founder of The Robin Hood Army.

The #mission28states which is to be executed in three parts will chiefly aim to vaccinate 1.5 lakh citizens as well as feed five million meals to marginalized groups including homeless families, rural inhabitants, and the transgender community.

The RHA’s chatbot powered by Whatsapp aims to rope in volunteers to join the mission by just using their mobile phones.

Uber is said to deploy thousands of free Uber rides for the volunteers to mobilize people to vaccination centers and distribute meals. Google also is said to provide millions of meals to citizens adversely affected by the pandemic.