Rohan Sippy: We don’t see portrayals of women accused of brutal crimes

Mumbai, Dec 10 : Filmmaker Rohan Sippy feels there is dearth in portrayals of women accused of brutal crimes, and says his upcoming web show, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, will delve deep into the subject.

Sippy has co-directed the project with Arjun Mukerjee.

“A lot of research has gone behind the making of the show, and it was crucial for us to approach the storyline insightfully and sensitively. We don’t often see portrayals of women accused of brutal crimes, and this is definitely one of the few shows that probes this aspect deeply. The series will make you question the very reality of today’s time,” Sippy said.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is the second chapter in the Criminal Justice franchise, and it brings back advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), who deals with the case of the protagonist Anu Chandra (Kirti Kulhari), who has confessed to stabbing her husband.

Opening up about his return to the franchise, Pankaj Tripathi said: “It’s heartening to know that Madhav Mishra made such an impression on audiences that the makers brought him back for the second chapter — I hope that I can live up to the expectations! What I love about this character is his humility and quirk that cuts through intense moments with such humor and grace. The show will be an eye-opener for many.”

The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Deepti Naval, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, Tirrtha Murbadkar and others. The eight-part courtroom drama is written by Apurva Asrani. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on December 24.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.