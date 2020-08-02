Rohit picks 122 against SA as his favourite century at 2019 WC

New Delhi, Aug 2 : India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored five hundreds during the 2019 ICC World Cup, the most any batsman has ever scored in any edition of the showpiece event, and ended the tournament as the top-scorer with 648 runs.

This included an imperious 140 that he scored against Pakistan but Rohit said that his favourite ton was the one he scored against South Africa in India’s opening fixture.

“My favourite hundred in the World Cup was against South Africa in the first game that we played. Although it was a low total, the conditions were quite challenging and their bowling attack was really good,” said the 33-year-old in a video that he tweeted as part of a question and answer session on Twitter with fans.

India restricted South Africa to 227/9 with Yuzvendra Chahal picking four wickets and star fast-bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two each.

India however did not enjoy a free run to the relatively low total and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rohit however stuck through and scored an unbeaten 122 off 144 balls.

The next best score for India was 34 scored by veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni while India’s top-order stars Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli managed just eight and 18 runs respectively.

Source: IANS

