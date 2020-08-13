Rohit Shetty wants ‘Little Singham’ to take on the world next

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he never imagined that he would ever come up with a kiddie version of his blockbuster supercop franchise, Singham.

The filmmaker has extended the “Singham” universe with an animated series titled “Little Singham”, and is surprised that the concept has clicked so well with children.

“I never thought when I created ‘Singham’ that one day the brand would ring so loudly with children,” Rohit said. He feels “Little Singham” has clicked because of “the core values of Singham, a devoted, nation-loving cop who always stands for the truth”.

With “Little Singham” having made his mark as a national hero, Shetty has his eyes set on the world next. “I complement the team for successfully developing such a wonderful IP and urge them to look at the world as the next frontier,” added the filmmaker, as an advice to the brains behind the animation.

The animated show airs in India on Discovery Kids, and the channel is celebrating the “Little Singham” birthday party with a series of initiatives on August 15.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.