Role of students, professionals in preserving democratic values

Hyderabad: An open discussion entitled “How Can Students & Professionals Help Preserve Democratic Values in the Country”, was held at Ameena Function Hall, Asif Nagar by Jamaat-e-Islami Greater Hyderabad (ladies wing).

Principals, teachers, lecturers, Educationists & professionals were part of this interactive programme.

The programme began with the recitation of Quran. Addressing the participants, Dr. Sameena Faheem Hashmi acquainted them with objectives and goals of the open discussion. Later, the participants shared their views and ideas as to how to preserve the democratic values in India. Educating students about their constitutional rights, making them realise and utilise their strength, imbibing good moral values and social awareness were the few suggestions given by the participants.

Mrs. Azeezunnisa, MANUU, Dr. Asra Mohsina, Ph.D Zoology, Mrs. Amatul Mehtab Yasmeen, Lecturer Botany, Kothi women’s college, Mrs. Naheed Sufia (BSc BEd), Dr. Reshma Mohsin, DMO, Amba Nursing Home, Mrs. Tauqeer Fatima, Enasaa School, Mrs. Afiya Samreen participated in the discussion held on 20th of February. They enriched the discussion with very valuable points.

Mrs. Zaheer Fatima saheba, the Nazima of JIH-Hyderabad, concluded the discussion saying that teachers nurture and build the personalities of students as they have a great impact on them. It was followed by Mr. Mohammed Moinuddin Ahmed, an immunologist, who spoke about education’s impact in creating social awareness. Mr. Mohammed Abdul Sattar Farooqui, Media encouraged people from different professions, especially the doctors and engineers, to take the initiatives in preserving the democracy.

Dr. Asra Mohsina delivered the vote of thanks.