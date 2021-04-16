Rolls Royce car sales hit all-time high despite Covid-19 pandemic

Westhampnett [UK]: It seems that there was no impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the buyers of Rolls Royce cars as the luxury automobile maker recorded all-time high sales in the Q1 of 2021.

According to a report in CNBC, the British carmaker has sold the highest number of cars in Q1 of 2021 in its 116-year history and broke its previous record that was set in 2019. The sales jumped 62 percent when compared to the same period last year as so far, Rolls Royce delivered 1,380 cars globally.

Rolls Royce Cullinan, Ghost

As per the company, there is a huge demand for Rolls Royce Cullinan, around the three-ton car. Its starting price is $335, 000, however, it is usually sold at over $400, 000. Another car that is in demand is Rolls-Royce Ghost which costs $332, 000.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan that was unveiled in May 2018 is named after the Cullinan Diamond. It is a luxury sport utility wagon (SUW). In Rolls-Royce’s line-up, the Cullinan is above the Ghost but below the Phantom.

Other luxury carmakers such as Bentley and Lamborghini also saw rise in sales.

The demand for Rolls Royce is likely to continue as the world’s wealthy people have added trillions of dollars to their wealth since the start of the pandemic.

Inequality

While many workers across the world are becoming unemployed as the world is battling against the pandemic, some of the wealthy people are managing to increase their wealth drastically.

In one of the reports, Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations, revealed that one thousand richest people in the world managed to recoup their Covid-19 losses in just nine months whereas, the poorest may take a decade to recover the losses that took place due to pandemic.