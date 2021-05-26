Romania’s coronavirus death toll tops 30,000

Bucharest, May 26 : The number of fatalities related to Covid-19 in Romania surpassed 30,000 on Tuesday, reaching 30,040 after 63 new deaths were recorded, the latest official data showed.

The total infections stood at 1,076,154, a rise of 381 over the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Strategic Communication Group, Romania’s official Covid-19 communication task force, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there are 10,999 active cases in the eastern European country, and 3,332 people are being treated in hospital, 545 of them in intensive care units, the data showed.

The pandemic situation has improved significantly since mid-May, with the number of daily cases dropping to less than 1,000 from an average of 4,864 in March and 3,415 in April. The single-day death toll exceeded 100 in only three days in May and has remained in double-digits since May 15.

Romania has recently accelerated its vaccination campaign by launching more vaccination centres, mobile vaccination units and drive-through vaccination spots, and organising so-called “vaccination marathons.”

According to official statistics released late Tuesday, 7,454,991 vaccine doses have been administered to 4,183,320 people, or some 26 per cent of the population over 16 years of age, since the start of the vaccination campaign in late December. As many as 3,271,671 people have already received both doses.

The authorities expect to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 in the country with a total population of approximately 19 million.

Currently, vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are being used in Romania.

Globally, 285 candidate vaccines are still being developed — 101 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the US, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday.