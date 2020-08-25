Ronaldinho free after spending five months in detention

Ronaldinho, along with his brother Roberto Assis, was arrested in Paraguay in early March after using false passports to enter the country

By Mansoor Published: 25th August 2020 9:01 am IST
Ronaldinho free after spending five months in detention
Source:ANI

Leeds: After five months of living under house arrest in Paraguay, former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has been released and is free to return home to Brazil.

Ronaldinho, along with his brother Roberto Assis, was arrested in Paraguay in early March after using false passports to enter the country.

However, both were released from prison next month after lawyers posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on their behalf and they were placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to await trial, Goal.com reported.

READ:  IPL 13: No off days for Kohli as RCB shares captain's workout photo

Both have pleaded guilty to entering the country with fake passports as part of the agreement.

Ronaldinho has paid a fine of $90,000, while Assis has been fined $110,000. Also, Ronaldinho’s record will be clean but Assis, who is not permitted to leave Brazil for two years, will have a criminal record in Paraguay.

Source: ANI
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close