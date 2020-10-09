Roposo crosses 100mn users on Google Play Store

New Delhi: Indian video-sharing platform Roposo on Friday said it has crossed 100 million users on Google Play Store.



According to the company, Roposo was already the number one social app on the Play Store in June 2020 amidst emerging demand from consumers for made in India apps.



This development marks another major milestone for Glance, the company that owns Roposo.



“We are proud to be the first Indian short video app to cross 100 million users. This shows the tremendous love that Indian consumers and content creators have for Roposo,” Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group, said in a statement.



With Roposo, users finally have a way to enjoy responsible entertainment while displaying their talent.



The platform is available in 12 Indian languages and has more than two billion video views daily.



The app’s ease of use combined with powerful video editing tools, and pre-existing communities that users can identify and interact within their mother tongue, has made Roposo a good Indian short video app.



“Between Glance and Roposo, we have two of the largest #MadeInIndia platforms that collectively reach 40 per cent of India’s smartphone users. We hope to build upon this success and help establish India as a major digital hub alongside the US and China,” Tewari added.

Source: IANS