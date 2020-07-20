Rowdy sheeter attacked in Kalapather area in old city

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Kalapather area of old city after a rowdy sheeter was attacked by a few persons on late Sunday night.

28-year-old Shahnoor Ghazi, a resident of Kalapather, was standing near his house when a few persons came and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. During the attack, Shahnoor was severely injured and he was rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

According to the sources, Shahnoor Ghazi as was previously involved in two murder cases and multiple other offences that also includes rioting and murder attempt cases.

“We have registered an attempt to murder case and investigation is underway,” said S Sudarshan, Inspector Kalapather police station.

