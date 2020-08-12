Rowdy sheeter booked for threatening MBT leader Khalid

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police have registered case against a rowdy sheeter for allegedly threatening and using derogatory words against MBT spokesman Amjedullah Khan Khalid.

On errecting a inflammatory banner at Moazam Jahi Market cross roads the MBT leader Amjedullah Khan had filed a complaint with the concerned authorities, later on August 10, the GHMC and Begum Bazaar police on the same night removed the banner.

Upon the action by the authorities, thereafter Laddu Yadav threatened, used derogatory words against the MBT leader, also created nuisance and also spread the videos on social media.

Amjedullah Khan had filed a complaint against Laddu Yadav with the Dabeerpura police upon which a case under IPC sections 294,506,504 was registered. Based on the complaint we have issued FIR against Laddu Yadav and investigation is underway.