Rowdy sheeter threatens Amjadullah Khan Khalid; booked

Hyderabad: Dabeerpura police booked a case against a rowdy sheeter for threatening Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjadullah Khan Khalid and using objectionable words against him.

Bhagat Singh of Yuva Sena had put up a provocative hoarding at Moazzam Jahi Market X-road on August 10. On this Amjadullah Khalid had complained to GHMC. Acting upon this Begum Bazaar police removed the hoarding.

On police action rowdy sheeter of Shah Inayat Gunj police station limits Shivlal Yadav alias Laddu Yadav released a video against MBT spokesman threatening him and using objectionable language.

Mr Khalid lodged a complaint with Dabeerpura police after which police booked a case against the rowdy sheeter under section 506, 254 and 504 of Indian Penal Code.

Source: Siasat news