Royal in red: Pictures from Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree’s low-key wedding

Mumbai: While the last six months saw many celebrity couples tieing knot, the new entry in the list is Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTube-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The couple got married in a close ceremony in Gurugram on Tuesday. The low key affair was attended by some close friends and relatives only.

A picture of the newly-weds went viral on social media where Dhanashree is seen wearing a red lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroonish turban.

Both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal posted the same pictures on their respective Instagram handles and captioned it as: “We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!”

Back in August this year, the couple announced their engagement and Yuzvendra Chahal has shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma. Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”.

Dhanashree even accompanied Chahal to UAE where he was busy playing for RCB.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, DhanashreeVerma had earlier opened up about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal. She spilled the beans on their first meeting and revealed that she happily agreed when the cricketer proposed to her.

The leading daily quoted her saying, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connection.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s wedding pics