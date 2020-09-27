RPF seize Chinese electronic items worth Rs 2.15 lakh

Guwahati, Sep 27 : Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have seized Chinese electronic goods worth Rs 2.15 lakh at New Coochbehar in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said that RPF men led by Sub-Inspector BN Bhowmick seized 820 Chinese mobile phone batteries and 640 mobile LCD touch displays packed in six cartons on Saturday.

No arrest was made though the goods were confiscated and handed over to the Customs at Dinhata in north Bengal.

Chanda said that the RPF deployed in the NFR detected more than 655 cases of smuggling of contraband goods and seized property worth Rs 17.94 crore and arrested 185 persons between 2017 and July this year.

The NFR, one of the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight north-eastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

