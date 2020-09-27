RPF seize Chinese electronic items worth Rs 2.15 lakh

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 6:29 pm IST

Guwahati, Sep 27 : Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have seized Chinese electronic goods worth Rs 2.15 lakh at New Coochbehar in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said that RPF men led by Sub-Inspector BN Bhowmick seized 820 Chinese mobile phone batteries and 640 mobile LCD touch displays packed in six cartons on Saturday.

No arrest was made though the goods were confiscated and handed over to the Customs at Dinhata in north Bengal.

Chanda said that the RPF deployed in the NFR detected more than 655 cases of smuggling of contraband goods and seized property worth Rs 17.94 crore and arrested 185 persons between 2017 and July this year.

READ:  Every country needs a good league and good teams playing in it: Bhaichung

The NFR, one of the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight north-eastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 6:29 pm IST
Back to top button