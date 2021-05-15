RPO to open special passport counter to meet emergency travel requirements

Hyderabad: After the imposition of 10-day lockdown in Telangana, the concerned authorities have decided to suspend passport operations in Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad and other districts of the state. The operations will remain suspended till May 21, 2021.

However, in order to meet emergency travel requirements of the passport applicants, it has been decided to open a Passport Application Processing Counter (PAPC) in the Regional Passport Office (RPO) located in Secunderabad. The counter will function between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on all working days from May 17 to 21.

Applicants with travel exigencies can approach the RPO along with Application Reference Number (ARN), supporting documents in original and proof of emergency travel requirement. ARN is obtained after successful submission of application and payment of prescribed fee.

Meanwhile, since May 12, RPO is working with fewer staff members on a roaster basis due to the second wave of pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Other staff members are asked to work from home.