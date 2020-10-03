RR top 3 batsman should do a lot more: Smith

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith on Saturday said that the top three batsmen have to perform better after their eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RR reached 154/6 wkts in 20 overs, thanks to No.5 Mahipal Lomror’s 47, after their top three batsmen — Jos Buttler, Smith, and Sanju Samson — were blown away in the first five overs.

“Our top three should be doing the job a lot more. In the last two games we haven’t got going and that has cost us. We have to take it a little bit deeper us three and then we have enough power, we have seen what Tewatia can do, Jofra and Tom Curran as well,” said Smith after the match.

“He [Lomror] played nice, under pressure having lost quite a few wickets and he was able to build throughout the middle, I thought he played a really mature innings. There are few areas we have to work on, we will go back and have a look at it.”

Smith reckoned that they should have got more runs on the board considering the nature of the wicket. “We could have done a lot better. Probably didn’t get enough runs on the board. It was a good wicket, we kept losing wickets throughout and couldn’t get a partnership together early on,” he said.

