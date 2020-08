Chandigarh, Aug 25 : Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the family of any accredited journalist who dies due to coronavirus.

The decision comes a day after the death of a Patiala-based journalist who succumbed to the virus.

